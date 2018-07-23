British singer George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has claimed that he committed suicide.

Michael died at his home on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53. Fawaz found Michael's body.

Darren Salter, the senior coroner for Oxfordshire County, concluded that Michael died of natural causes, specifically dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

In emails seen by The Sun newspaper, Fawaz, 45, appears to claim that Michael took his own life after four failed attempts.

“I am sick and tired of people asking me what happened on Christmas Day,” Fawaz wrote. “Well let me tell you, George died on his mother's birthday, so that might answer a few questions.”

“Not to mention it took five attempts to manage to end his life. I think it's important for the story,” he added.

A spokesman for Michael's estate said that she had “no trust” in Fawaz's claims.