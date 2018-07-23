At San Diego Comic-Con over the
weekend, Wilson Cruz announced that he'll be returning for the second
season of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery.
In the sci-fi show's first season, Cruz
played Dr. Hugh Culber, the boyfriend of anastromycologist Lieutenant
Paul Stamets, played by Anthony Rapp – the franchise's first openly
gay television characters. Cruz and Rapp are openly gay.
Fans criticized Culber's untimely
demise in the show's first season.
“I'm not here just to say hello,”
Cruz said during the show's panel. “We knew it was the first
chapter in a long love story. This was just a bump in the road …
in my neck.”
Speaking separately with The Los
Angeles Times, Rapp said that he was amazed by “how quickly our
relationship was embraced.”
“It was a missing piece in the Star
Trek lore which had broken so many other barriers,” he added.
“So we're really honored and thrilled that we got to do it.”
Cruz described his character's shocking
death as “unexpected.”
“There were a lot of surprises. But
in the end, when you think about it, it was our gay love that not
only saved the world but saved the universe – and not just our
universe, but all universes,” Cruz said.
“I've always said that gay sex is
going to save the world,” he
joked.
Showrunner Alex Kurtzman also revealed
that Spock makes an appearance in season two, though he refused to
say who would play the character.