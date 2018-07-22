Actor Colton Haynes was spotted walking
through LAX on Wednesday with his husband Jeff Leatham, roughly two
months after filing for divorce.
According to the Daily
Mail, Letham, a 47-year-old floral designer, did his best not
to be photographed with Haynes, 30. But Haynes appeared to reach out
for his ex's hand.
The men tied the knot on October 27 in
Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.
Roughly six months later, in May, Haynes cited irreconcilable
differences in filing for divorce.
Haynes, whose credits include Arrow,
Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay
in 2015. Last year, on Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating
Leatham and the couple got engaged in March. Leatham pulled off a
spectacular proposal that included fireworks and a
shout out from Cher in Cabo.
PEOPLE
reported that Haynes cited irreconcilable differences as the cause
for the split.