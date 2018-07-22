Actor Colton Haynes was spotted walking through LAX on Wednesday with his husband Jeff Leatham, roughly two months after filing for divorce.

According to the Daily Mail, Letham, a 47-year-old floral designer, did his best not to be photographed with Haynes, 30. But Haynes appeared to reach out for his ex's hand.

The men tied the knot on October 27 in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner. Roughly six months later, in May, Haynes cited irreconcilable differences in filing for divorce.

Haynes, whose credits include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay in 2015. Last year, on Valentine's Day, he revealed he was dating Leatham and the couple got engaged in March. Leatham pulled off a spectacular proposal that included fireworks and a shout out from Cher in Cabo.

