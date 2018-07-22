UK boxer Amir Khan has apologized for referring to Caitlyn Jenner as “Bruce Jenner” on social media.

Khan and Jenner met at Wednesday's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Khan captioned on Snapchat a photo of the pair from the show “Bruce Jenner.”

Khan apologized in a tweet.

“I made a genuine mistake at the #ESPYS calling @CaitlynJenner Bruce was in regards to their sports image, as an Olympian,” Khan, also an Olympian, wrote. “It's been brought to my attention that [it was] wrong regardless. Therefore I would like to apologize to the transgender community.”

When asked about the incident by TMZ.com, Khan once again apologized and insisted that he's not transphobic. However, he used male pronouns to refer to Jenner while speaking with TMZ.

“He didn't really mind when I called him, um, Caitlyn didn't mind when I said Bruce,” Khan told TMZ. “I don't want people [to] think that I'm transphobic, I don't like transgenders. You know, I got nothing against them.”

Jenner stopped referring to herself as “Bruce” after coming out as transgender in a 2015 interview.