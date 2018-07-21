A transgender woman living in Arizona has filed a complaint against CVS for refusing to fill her hormone prescription.

Hilde Hall said in a blog post published on the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) website that she was excited to fill her first hormone therapy prescription.

“I was finally going to start seeing my body reflect my gender identity and the woman I've always known myself to be,” Hall said.

Hall said that instead of walking out of the pharmacy with a prescription, she left feeling humiliated by the pharmacist.

“He just kept asking, loudly and in front of other CVS staff and customers, why I was given the prescriptions," she said.

"Embarrassed and distressed, I nearly started crying in the middle of the store," she wrote. "I didn't want to answer why I had been prescribed this hormone therapy combination by my doctor. I felt like the pharmacist was trying to out me as transgender in front of strangers. I just froze and worked on holding back the tears."

Hall filed a complaint with the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy after CVS failed to address her concerns.

CVS apologized in a statement given to CNN.

“CVS Health extends its sincere apologies to Ms. Hall for her experience at our pharmacy in Fountain Hills, Arizona last spring,” the statement reads.

“We also apologize for not appropriately following up on Ms. Hall's original complaint to CVS, which was due to an unintentional oversight, " the company said. "We pride ourselves in addressing customer concerns in a timely manner and we are taking steps to prevent this isolated occurrence from happening again."

The chain added that the pharmacist's response does not reflect its “values” or “commitment to inclusion, nondiscrimination and the delivery of outstanding patient care.”

