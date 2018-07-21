Out singer Lance Bass said this week that he wants to buy The Brady Bunch house because he's “obsessed” with the 70s series.

The Los Angeles house, which served as the exterior of the Brady's home, hit the market with an asking price of $1.88 million.

“I'm obviously obsessed with The Brady Bunch,” Bass said on Friday during an appearance on the Big Brother after show Off the Block. “I mean, I grew up watching that show. Reruns! Reruns!”

“I'm going to go look at it, because I want to buy this house.”

“I've got to fight, like, 1,000 other people, because now, unfortunately, everyone's talked about it. So, it's no secret. And this is the first time it's been on the market in, like, 50 years,” Bass added.

The Brady Bunch ran for five seasons from 1969 to 1974 on ABC.

