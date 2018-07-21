Out singer Lance Bass said this week
that he wants to buy The Brady Bunch house because he's
“obsessed” with the 70s series.
The Los Angeles house, which served as
the exterior of the Brady's home, hit the market with an asking price
of $1.88 million.
“I'm obviously obsessed with The
Brady Bunch,” Bass said on Friday during an appearance on the
Big Brother after show Off the Block. “I mean, I
grew up watching that show. Reruns! Reruns!”
“I'm going to go look at it, because
I want to buy this house.”
“I've got to fight, like, 1,000 other
people, because now, unfortunately, everyone's talked about it. So,
it's no secret. And this is the first time it's been on the market
in, like, 50 years,” Bass added.
The Brady Bunch ran for five
seasons from 1969 to 1974 on ABC.
