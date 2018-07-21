When asked about rumors about his sexuality, singer-songwriter Jason Mraz said that he's had “experiences with men.”

The 41-year-old Mraz, who in 2015 announced that he had secretly married girlfriend Christina Carano, was among the celebrities who participated in Billboard's tribute to Pride month. In a poem he wrote, Mraz wrote “I am bi your side,” leading to speculation that Mraz had come out bisexual.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize it was going to be so telling,” Mraz told Billboard. “But I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, 'Wow, does that mean I am gay?'”

“[Carano] calls it 'two spirit,' which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that,” he added.

Use of the term “two spirit” created its own controversy, with people on social media pointing out that it refers to gender, not sexuality.

“@jason_mraz congratulations on coming out and welcome to the family!” @grahamburgers wrote on Twitter. “Though, tell your wife that that isn't what two-spirit is, I'd rather have Native LGBTQ+ people explain it in detail, but it's more like a revered 3rd gender and not a sexuality.”

User @olympia_dukakis added: “'Two-spirit' is a Native American term, it is not yours to use (incorrectly), you very white man from Virginia. Please do just the bare minimum of research before you call yourself 'two-spirit' again.”

Mraz's sixth studio album, Known, arrives next month.