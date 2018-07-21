In an interview with LGBT glossy The Advocate, Chaz Bono, the son of Cher and Sonny Bono, says his former gender kept him from a career as an actor.

Bono came out as a transgender man in 2009. Bono's journey, including undergoing sex reassignment surgery, was documented in the 2011 film Becoming Chaz.

Bono, who has appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful and American Horror Story, stars alongside Denise Richards, Jane Seymour and Brigitte Nielson in the upcoming superhero-themed television action series Adi Shankar's Gods and Secrets.

Speaking with The Advocate, Bono said that he was previously uncomfortable playing female characters.

“[In acting] you have to be comfortable in your skin to be able to do it,” Bono said. “I'm a fairly hetero-normative guy. I was like that when I was in a female body, and therefore to play a woman – I couldn't do it.”

“I lived my life before really in my head and completely disconnected from my body. I didn’t like what was reflected in the mirror, it wasn’t me. It wasn’t how I saw myself. So, there was a huge disconnect with myself physically. Now, it’s about being able to pursue the life I always wanted to have, but I wasn’t able to because I was in the wrong skin.”

“If I was born male, I would have done what so many of my classmates [did] who... went on to college and then started their careers and are still working. But I couldn’t do that, and I had a 30-year absence almost to getting back and being able to now finally start to do the career that I’ve always wanted,” he added.

Bono also said that he won't pursue transgender roles, saying that he fears being typecast.

“[E]very trans actor I know, [trans roles] are all they get offered,” Bono said.