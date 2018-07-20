Tony Perkins, president of the socially
conservative Family Research Council (FRC), on Thursday called “Don't
Ask, Don't Tell” (DADT) the “first crack in the foundation of
marriage and human sexuality.”
Thursday was the 25th
anniversary of the policy's announcement.
As a presidential candidate, President
Bill Clinton had publicly supported eliminating the ban on gay men
and women serving in the armed forces. After taking office, he
encountered strong resistance to doing away with the ban.
Clinton announced “Don't Ask, Don't
Tell” as a compromise that allowed gay troops to serve provided
they kept quiet about their sexuality.
In a press release, Perkins said that
FRC “recognized 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' for what it was: The first
major crack in the foundation of marriage and human sexuality. Then,
the next biggest shoe would drop – Lawrence v. Texas, the
Supreme Court ruling that struck down Texas's ban on sodomy.”
Perkins went on to suggest that
extending marriage rights to gay couples would lead to the
legalization of bestiality, prostitution and plural marriages.
After quoting Justice Antonin Scalia in
Lawrence – “State laws against bigamy, same-sex marriage,
adult incest, prostitution, masturbation, adultery, fornication,
bestiality and obscenity are likewise sustained only in light of
Bowers' validation of laws based on moral choices. Every
single one of these laws is called into question by today's decision;
the Court makes no effort to cabin the scope of its decision to
exclude them from its holding.” – Perkins says activists who
claim there's no slippery slope to marriage equality can't be
trusted.
“First, activists said they just
wanted to love who they loved. Then, they said they just wanted
benefits – not marriage,” Perkins wrote.
“When liberals got marriage through
the courts, they vowed not to force it on the states. After they
forced it on the states, they said it wouldn’t lead to religious
persecution. Even after county clerks were sent to jail and Christian
bakers fined up to $135,000, they claim there’s no slippery slope.
But after a track record of such intentional deception, who could (or
should) believe them?”
The Family Research Council, which has
close ties to President Donald Trump, has been labeled a “hate
group” for its opposition to LGBT rights by the Southern Poverty
Law Center (SPLC).