During a recent podcast, actress Anne Heche said that 20th Century Fox fired her over her romantic relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

Heche and DeGeneres were in a much publicized relationship from 1997 to 2000. In 2001, Heche married Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, a cameramen whom she met on DeGeneres' stand-up comedy tour. A ten year relationship with James Tupper followed after she divorced Laffoon.

Appearing on the Irish Goodbye podcast, Heche explained that she met DeGeneres in the same week that DeGeneres' character on Ellen came out and Heche's film Volcano premiered. (DeGeneres also publicly came out on the cover of Time magazine two weeks before her television character came out.)

“Ellen and I met on a Sunday night at the Vanity Fair party,” said Heche. “Tuesday was her coming out episode of the Ellen show. Wednesday was the press junket for Volcano. Thursday was the opening of Volcano.”

“I took Ellen. We were told that my contract for Fox would be [extinguished] and I would be fired. And that the movie that I had just met Harrison Ford on wouldn’t hire me. And we went to the premiere – these are the stories that I know people don’t know.”

“We went to the premiere, we were tapped on the shoulder, put into her limo in the third act and told that we couldn’t have pictures of us taken at the press junket – and both she and I were fired that week.”

Heche's career took a significant downturn after she began dating DeGeneres.

“And then after that, I never did a studio picture 10 years,” Heche said.

Heche, 49, currently stars in the NBC military drama The Brave.