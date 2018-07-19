The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday denied a second attempt by the Trump administration to implement its plan to bar transgender people from serving openly in the U.S. military.

In a series of tweets last summer, President Donald Trump declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.” Four lawsuits have been filed challenging the ban.

In a two-page ruling, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit denied a request by the Justice Department to dissolve a preliminary injunction blocking the ban from taking effect. The injunction enables transgender people to continue to serve and enlist in the military.

U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman ruled in a suit filed by Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN on behalf of nine transgender people who are serving or wish to serve in the military, three groups and the state of Washington. Pechman issued a preliminary injunction blocking the ban. The Ninth Circuit denied a Trump administration request to dissolve the injunction.

After Secretary of Defense James Mattis released a report in support of Trump's policy, the administration filed a new request. Mattis' report has been criticized by transgender groups, who say it is filled with junk science.

(Related: Despite court orders, Trump announces new ban on transgender troops.)

In Wednesday's order, the Ninth Circuit said that the government's request “would upend, rather than preserve, the status quo” as the cases work their way through the courts.

“The Ninth Circuit, much like the six other courts to have considered the proposed policy, has recognized it for what it is – blatant and impermissible discrimination. The court rejected the government’s attempt to ‘upend’ the status quo, as well as the lives of transgender people serving and seeking to serve our country.” Lambda Legal Senior Attorney Peter Renn said in a statement.

“It has been one year since President Trump announced via tweet his plan to bar transgender people from the military, and in that year four district courts and, now, three courts of appeal have blocked its implementation. What more evidence does the administration need before it abandons this discriminatory and harmful scheme to prevent brave and qualified transgender people from serving their country?” Renn added.

The ruling sets the stage for the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene before Justice Anthony Kennedy steps down at the end of July.

Renn said that it is possible that the Justice Department would turn to the highest court in the land. Kennedy would receive such a request but would likely refer the matter to the full court.

“If the government does seek a stay, and the request is referred to the full Supreme Court, it is unlikely that a majority of the Supreme Court would allow the government to immediately enforce its discriminatory plan,” Renn told the Washington Blade. “If there is a vote on a stay by the end of this month, it is difficult to imagine that Justice Kennedy will want to cap off his tenure on the court by allowing the military to toss aside transgender people, and their sacrifices for our country, as if they were disposable.”