Major League Baseball (MLB) won't suspend Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader over old homophobic and racist tweets that resurfaced this week.

The tweets from 2011 and 2012 resurfaced as Hader made his first appearance at the 2018 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

In one tweet, Hader wrote, “I hate gay people.” Others include use of a racial slur.

Hader was unaware of the controversy as he took the mound. After the game, he issued an apology.

“You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old,” Hader, 24, told reporters. “As a child, I was immature, and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today, and that’s just what it is.”

“I’m sure there’s some lyrics, some rap lyrics being tweeted. I really don’t know exactly what’s all out there,” he said when asked to explain his tweets.

In a statement, the MLB called Hader's comments “unacceptable” and “offensive,” but stopped short of suspending him.

“During last night’s game we became aware of Mr. Hader’s unacceptable social media comments in years past and have since been in communication with the Brewers regarding our shared concerns,” the MLB said. “After the game, Mr. Hader took the necessary step of expressing remorse for his highly offensive and hurtful language, which fails to represent the values of our game and our expectations for all those who are a part of it. The Office of the Commissioner will require sensitivity training for Mr. Hader and participation in MLB’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.”