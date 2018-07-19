The CW has put in development a Batwoman series. The live-action show would be the first to include a gay lead superhero.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Batwoman will be introduced to fans during an Arrowverse crossover event in December. The event spans Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

Batwoman the series, under consideration for 2019, is written by Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) and is being produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Deadline described the show: “[A]rmed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

The CW's Arrowverse, which is based on DC characters, includes a number of LGBT characters, including Curtis Holt on Arrow, Captain Singh on The Flash, Sara Lance on Legends of Tomorrow and Alex Danvers on Supergirl.

Last year's Arrowverse crossover event introduced gay superhero The Ray ahead of its animated premiere on the CW Seed network. In the live-action crossover event, The Ray was played by out actor Russell Tovey, who also voices the character on the animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray.