The Hollywood Reporter hosted a conversation between 21 transgender actors, directors and writers on being transgender in Hollywood.

The conversation comes after Scarlett Johansson announced that she will not play a transgender man in the upcoming film Rub & Tug. Johansson withdrew from the role after intense backlash over the decision not to cast a transgender man in the film's leading role.

(Related: Scarlett Johansson drops transgender role in Rub & Tug after backlash.)

Actress Jazzmun (When We Rise) said that she's holding the director responsible, not just Johansson.

“Scarlett, because she's in front of the camera, she's a star, she's getting the beating, but I'm holding the director responsible,” Jazzmun said. “I'm holding responsible the casting agent that did not bring in enough folks or didn't believe enough trans folks could do that part. Everyone is responsible for that, everyone.”

Actor Tom Phelan (The Fosters) said it was “kinda shitty” for transgender men and women in Hollywood.

“It's kinda shitty all around,” Phelan said. “God knows, there are a lot of times where I'll go into an audition and I'll be in the waiting room with all of my trans friends [men and women] because the casting breakdown says trans and they don't differentiate between the two.”

Reality star Zeke Smith (Survivor) said that people don't know transgender men exist.

“Trans women face this major challenge of combating stereotypes,” Smith said. “There are all these poor representations of trans women as sex workers, as serial killers, as deranged sexual beings. Trans men sort of face the opposite problem. People don't really know we exist. Trans men are so invisible in the zeitgeist that we don’t even have a slur. People haven't even taken the time to come up with a mean thing to call us. Transgender men are so invisible that a guy whose biggest accomplishment is being on two seasons of a reality show is considered a worthwhile voice to comment on transgender men in Hollywood.”

Reality star and performer Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race) said that things were slowly changing for the better.

“Early in my career ... if you were a trans person, a trans woman on screen, you were probably the prostitute that was either going to get arrested or get killed. I honestly never thought there was any other reality that they were trying to explore. Of course, things have changed now and television is really leading the charge,” she said.