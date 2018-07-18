Syndicated columnist Star Parker has
claimed that the “B” in LGBTQ stands for bestiality, not
bisexual.
Parker, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, made the claim while discussing a recent column during an
appearance on the Vocal Point radio program, Right Wing Watch
reported.
“They keep pushing out this idea,
LGBTQ,” she
said. “We did the ‘L’ and the ‘G,’ they legalized
marriage for themselves. We doing the ‘T’ now – the trans –
and this is a big, big challenge in our society right now. They did
the ‘Q’ where they’re changing all the textbooks, even as low
as kindergarten, to reflect that you don’t know what you are,
you’re questioning. But notice they skipped over the ‘B,’ and
there are some that say this ‘B’ is going to bombard us with real
vileness in our society if they get what they want, because it’s
not about bisexuality, it’s about bestiality.”
When host Jerry Newcombe asked Parker
to clarify her comment, she insisted that “we're not sure what they
mean by 'B'”
“We do know that there is an agenda
and we do know that there have been discussions about bestiality in
their closed doors,” she said. “I’m just saying don’t be
surprised if we find out that that ‘B’ is not what they said
publicly – that we just love each other – that it may, in law,
show up as something else.”
(Related: Star
Parker: Gay rights laws “zombifying” Americans, like in Europe.)