Syndicated columnist Star Parker has claimed that the “B” in LGBTQ stands for bestiality, not bisexual.

Parker, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, made the claim while discussing a recent column during an appearance on the Vocal Point radio program, Right Wing Watch reported.

“They keep pushing out this idea, LGBTQ,” she said. “We did the ‘L’ and the ‘G,’ they legalized marriage for themselves. We doing the ‘T’ now – the trans – and this is a big, big challenge in our society right now. They did the ‘Q’ where they’re changing all the textbooks, even as low as kindergarten, to reflect that you don’t know what you are, you’re questioning. But notice they skipped over the ‘B,’ and there are some that say this ‘B’ is going to bombard us with real vileness in our society if they get what they want, because it’s not about bisexuality, it’s about bestiality.”

When host Jerry Newcombe asked Parker to clarify her comment, she insisted that “we're not sure what they mean by 'B'”

“We do know that there is an agenda and we do know that there have been discussions about bestiality in their closed doors,” she said. “I’m just saying don’t be surprised if we find out that that ‘B’ is not what they said publicly – that we just love each other – that it may, in law, show up as something else.”

(Related: Star Parker: Gay rights laws “zombifying” Americans, like in Europe.)