A second trailer for the upcoming film Bohemian Rhapsody touches on Freddie Mercury's sexuality.

The biopic of Mercury and Queen, the band he fronted, stars Rami Malek, who is best known for playing Elliot Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot, as Mercury.

The film opens in 1970, when Mercury first teamed up with guitarist Brian May (played by Gwilym Lee) and drummer Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) to form Queen, and ends with the band's 1985 Live Aid performance. Mercury died of AIDS complications six years later.

In the trailer, a reporter asks Mercury about his private life. “What do you need to know? I make music,” Mercury responds as viewers glimpse a muscular man approaching Mercury as he sits at a white piano. In another scene, Mercury is seen reaching for a man's hand.

Bohemian Rhapsody arrives in theaters November 2.

