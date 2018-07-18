A second trailer for the upcoming film
Bohemian Rhapsody touches on Freddie Mercury's sexuality.
The biopic of Mercury and Queen, the
band he fronted, stars Rami Malek, who is best known for playing
Elliot Alderson on USA Network's Mr. Robot, as Mercury.
The film opens in 1970, when Mercury
first teamed up with guitarist Brian May (played by Gwilym Lee) and
drummer Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) to form Queen, and ends with the
band's 1985 Live Aid performance. Mercury died of AIDS complications
six years later.
In the trailer, a reporter asks Mercury
about his private life. “What do you need to know? I make music,”
Mercury responds as viewers glimpse a muscular man approaching
Mercury as he sits at a white piano. In another scene, Mercury is
seen reaching for a man's hand.
Bohemian Rhapsody arrives in
theaters November 2.
