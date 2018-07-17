Paris Jackson, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, talked about her sexuality during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

When a fan asked, “Are you bi?” Jackson responded: “That's what you guys call it, so I guess, but who needs labels?”

As Jackson's response drew headlines, she criticized outlets reporting on her sexuality, saying to one that they were “6 years late on this.”

“how many times have i publicly referred to the community as “my fellow LGBTQ+”? like even on stage. i’ve been apart of the community for years. i even mentioned having crushes on girls when i was 8 in a magazine before. i’ve been caught kissing girls in public. this is not news,” Jackson said in a tweet.

She added on Instagram: “I came out when I was 14. I’ve referred to the community as ’my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before. I talked about having a crush on girls when I was 8 in my Rolling Stone article… Why are people just now saying this is news? And I’m not ’bisexual.' I just love people for people. I don’t label myself, so please don’t label me.”