Paris Jackson, the 20-year-old daughter
of the late Michael Jackson, talked about her sexuality during an
Instagram Q&A with fans.
When a fan asked, “Are you bi?”
Jackson responded: “That's what you guys call it, so I guess, but
who needs labels?”
As Jackson's response drew headlines,
she criticized outlets reporting on her sexuality, saying to one that
they were “6 years late on this.”
“how many times have i publicly
referred to the community as “my fellow LGBTQ+”? like even on
stage. i’ve been apart of the community for years. i even mentioned
having crushes on girls when i was 8 in a magazine before. i’ve
been caught kissing girls in public. this is not news,” Jackson
said in a tweet.
She added on Instagram: “I came out
when I was 14. I’ve referred to the community as ’my fellow
LGBTQ+’ on stage before. I talked about having a crush on girls
when I was 8 in my Rolling Stone article… Why are people just now
saying this is news? And I’m not ’bisexual.' I just love people
for people. I don’t label myself, so please don’t label me.”