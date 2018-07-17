Elvis Duran, the host of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, got engaged to his boyfriend of almost eight years on Friday.

Alan Carr, a zookeeper from Staten Island, asked Duran to marry him by writing “Elvis, Will You Marry Me?” on an open umbrella, a Friday the 13th superstition.

Carr shared a photo from the engagement on Instagram.

“Yesterday was Friday the 13th,” Carr captioned the photo. “People believe that the day brings bad luck, but I totally disagree. I was born on Friday, June 13th. I’ve always considered myself to be lucky and blessed, as I was when Elvis came into my life almost 8 years ago…first as my boyfriend and now fiancé!!!! They say opening umbrellas in the house brings bad luck, but this time I don’t believe it. I love you Elvis Duran!”

Duran's daily morning radio show is heard on New York's Z100 and in syndication on Premiere Networks. It debuted in 1996.

Photos from the engagement were shared on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show website.