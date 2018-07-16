The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, is projecting a message in Helsinki – site of the Trump-Putin summit – calling on President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to investigate LGBT persecution in Chechnya.

HRC's message was projected onto the side of the presidential palace where the delegations and press corps are gathering for Monday's summit.

The scrolling message reads: “Trump and Putin: Stop the Crimes Against Humanity in Chechnya. Investigate LGBTQ Persecution in Chechnya. Bring the Perpetrators to Justice. The Whole World is Watching. Silence is Deadly. #EyesOnChechnya.”

In a statement, HRC said that Trump and Putin were ignoring the issue.

“For more than 15 months, Donald Trump and his administration have refused to publicly condemn the systematic torture, abuse, and murder of LGBTQ people occurring in Chechnya as Vladimir Putin has licensed the violence to continue. More than a 100 LGBTQ people have been rounded up, tortured, and abused – and as many as 20 have been murdered,” the group said.

Last year, reports surfaced that Chechnya, a Muslim-majority republic in Russia, was torturing and killing men suspected of being gay or bisexual.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, condemned the crackdown and the U.S. Senate approved a resolution with similar language. The United States also sanctioned Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov for the alleged human rights abuses.

