A CVS manager who happens to be the
chapter president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Illinois called 911
to report that an African-American woman was using what he believed
was a fraudulent coupon.
Camilla Hudson recorded the incident on
video and shared it on Facebook, according to the Chicago
Sun-Times.
“So, THIS just happened: I had the
police called on me for attempting to use a coupon @ the CVS Pharmacy
located at 6150 N. Broadway in Chicago!” Hudson wrote in sharing
the video.
In the video, a visibly shaken Morry
Matson is seen calling the police on Hudson.
Matson is the local leader of the
conservative LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans and a supporter of
President Donald Trump. In 2016, he served as a state delegate for
Trump. Matson is currently running for alderman of the 48th
Ward. His platform includes “restoring law and order,” according
to his campaign
site.
In a statement, CVS pledged to
investigate the incident.
“We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson
for her experience in one of our stores. Our Region Director in
Chicago contacted Ms. Hudson as soon as we were made aware of this
incident. CVS has begun an investigation and we will take any
corrective action that is warranted to prevent it from happening
again,” CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis said. “CVS Pharmacy does
not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and
we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment
in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to
help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity.
Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly
prohibited.”