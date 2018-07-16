A CVS manager who happens to be the chapter president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Illinois called 911 to report that an African-American woman was using what he believed was a fraudulent coupon.

Camilla Hudson recorded the incident on video and shared it on Facebook, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“So, THIS just happened: I had the police called on me for attempting to use a coupon @ the CVS Pharmacy located at 6150 N. Broadway in Chicago!” Hudson wrote in sharing the video.

In the video, a visibly shaken Morry Matson is seen calling the police on Hudson.

Matson is the local leader of the conservative LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans and a supporter of President Donald Trump. In 2016, he served as a state delegate for Trump. Matson is currently running for alderman of the 48th Ward. His platform includes “restoring law and order,” according to his campaign site.

In a statement, CVS pledged to investigate the incident.

“We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted Ms. Hudson as soon as we were made aware of this incident. CVS has begun an investigation and we will take any corrective action that is warranted to prevent it from happening again,” CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis said. “CVS Pharmacy does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited.”