Singer-songwriter Steve Grand revealed
in a recent interview how he met fellow out singers Adam Lambert and
Elton John.
Grand is currently promoting his
sophomore studio album, Not the End of Me.
“Elton was so great,” Grand
told Gay
Star News. “He's someone I grew up listening to. It was
after All-American Boy, so he was aware [of who I was].”
“I remember I met him before one of
his concerts backstage. He said, 'Hello, Steven. We've been
watching you...' It was the coolest thing.”
Grand said that he met Adam Lambert
during Aspen Gay Ski Week.
“It’s funny, I was at Aspen Gay Ski
Week. I performed there a couple of years ago. After my show I went
in the hot tub just to relax. I was walking back into the hotel and
he was there. I was like 'Oh! Hey! What’s going on?' It was random,
but he was very cool and gracious. I don’t think he was performing,
I think he was just there for fun!”
Grand added that he would “love” to
meet other openly gay artists such as Sam Smith, Troye Sivan and
Hayley Kiyoko.
“I'm definitely a fan of all those
guys,” Grand said. “I just haven't met them.”
(Related: Steve
Grand explains why he enjoys wearing skimpy swimwear.)