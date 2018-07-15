Out singer Sam Smith visited the Pulse
Memorial after performing this week in Orlando, Florida.
The 26-year-old Grammy award-winning
Smith kicked off his The Thrill of it All tour in March. It
concludes on November 20 in Perth, Australia.
“Just went to Pulse nightclub in
Orlando to visit the beautiful memorial that has been built. So
deeply emotional & heartbreaking. However, proof that there is
more love in this world than hate," wrote Smith on his Instagram
account Thursday. "To all the families and friends of the
victims, your loved ones will never be forgotten xx If any of you
come to Orlando it’s such an important place to go and pay your
respects. Sending my love to all of you xx."
The Pulse Memorial honors the victims
and survivors of the June 2016 Pulse shooting. Forty-nine people
died and dozens were wounded when a lone gunman opened fire in the
gay nightclub.
