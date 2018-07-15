Out singer Sam Smith visited the Pulse Memorial after performing this week in Orlando, Florida.

The 26-year-old Grammy award-winning Smith kicked off his The Thrill of it All tour in March. It concludes on November 20 in Perth, Australia.

“Just went to Pulse nightclub in Orlando to visit the beautiful memorial that has been built. So deeply emotional & heartbreaking. However, proof that there is more love in this world than hate," wrote Smith on his Instagram account Thursday. "To all the families and friends of the victims, your loved ones will never be forgotten xx If any of you come to Orlando it’s such an important place to go and pay your respects. Sending my love to all of you xx."

The Pulse Memorial honors the victims and survivors of the June 2016 Pulse shooting. Forty-nine people died and dozens were wounded when a lone gunman opened fire in the gay nightclub.

