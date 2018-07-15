Janet Mock has made television history with her involvement with Pose, the FX drama that explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s.

The 35-year-old Mock is a writer, television host and transgender activist. Her memoir Redefining Realness became a New York Times bestseller.

While appearing on a panel with Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy on Thursday, Mock talked about making television history as the first transgender woman of color to direct, write and produce a television series.

“Directing was never on my list of things – I didn't think it was a possibility,” said Mock, who directed the show's sixth episode, “Love is the Message.”

“How I got here was through writing about myself, through telling the truth, through committing to telling my story," Mock said. “My book is the first book I’ve ever seen written by a trans person of color, in terms of trans memoir. So that’s how it all started. And I think that book got to Ryan in some way, and he saw something there, and he said, ‘Leave the world of books and come to TV.'”

Murphy, whose credits include Glee, Nip/Tuck, American Crime Story and American Horror Story, called Pose “without question” the highlight of his career.

Pose's cast includes five transgender actors, each of whom plays a transgender character. Mock has been a producer on every episode of Pose and a writer on three.

