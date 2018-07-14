Cable network FX has renewed Pose for a second season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama's second season will premiere in 2019.

Ryan Murphy created the series with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Other Murphy properties include Glee, Nick/Tuck, American Crime Story and American Horror Story.

Pose features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX.

“Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with Pose, an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture,” FX CEO John Landgraf said in a statement. “As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like Pose on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit. We are honored to partner with our producers Ryan, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh, and the incredible cast and crew to continue this groundbreaking journey that is Pose.”

The show's five transgender characters are played by transgender actors. They are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. The series also features Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter, James Van Der Beek, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, Charlayne Woodard and Dyllon Burnside.

Pose explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s.