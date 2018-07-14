Cable network FX has renewed Pose
for a second season.
According to The Hollywood Reporter,
the drama's second season will premiere in 2019.
Ryan Murphy created the series with
Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Other Murphy properties include
Glee, Nick/Tuck, American Crime Story and
American Horror Story.
Pose features television's
largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the
largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX.
“Ryan Murphy has once again
revolutionized television with Pose, an incredibly engaging
story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a
pivotal time in our culture,” FX CEO John Landgraf said in a
statement. “As television critics have universally acknowledged,
there is simply nothing like Pose on TV, so effortlessly
excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television
history for its infectiously inclusive spirit. We are honored to
partner with our producers Ryan, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina
Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh, and
the incredible cast and crew to continue this groundbreaking journey
that is Pose.”
The show's five transgender characters
are played by transgender actors. They are MJ Rodriguez, Indya
Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. The series
also features Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter, James Van Der Beek,
Evan Peters, Kate Mara, Charlayne Woodard and Dyllon Burnside.
Pose explores New York's vibrant
ball scene of the 1980s.