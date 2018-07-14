Scarlett Johansson on Friday announced that she will not play a transgender man in the upcoming film Rub & Tug.

The announcement comes after intense backlash over the decision not to cast a transgender man in the film's leading role.

Johansson cited those concerns, saying the decision was “insensitive.”

"In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante Tex Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project," Johansson said in a statement given to LGBT glossy Out.

"Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I've learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive.”

“While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante's story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film,” she added.

In Rub & Tug, Johansson was set to play Dante “Tex” Gill, a transgender man who owned a massage parlor and prostitution business in Pittsburgh in the 1970s.

Johansson initially brushed off criticism, saying that such critics should be “directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment,” a reference to actors who received critical acclaim for playing transgender characters.