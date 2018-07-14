Netflix has renewed Queer Eye
for a third season.
According to Variety, the third
season of the hit reality series begins production in Kansas City,
Missouri on Monday. The first two seasons of Queer Eye took
place mostly in Georgia.
Stylists Antoni Porowski (food and
wine), Bobby Berk (design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness
(grooming) and Tan France (fashion) will return for the new season.
Netflix will premiere the third season
of Queer Eye, a reimagining of Bravo's Queer Eye for the
Straight Guy, in 2019.
News of the pickup came a day after
Queer Eye received four Emmy nominations.
(Related: Fab
Five react to Queer
Eye's
four Emmy nominations.)