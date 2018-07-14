Netflix has renewed Queer Eye for a third season.

According to Variety, the third season of the hit reality series begins production in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. The first two seasons of Queer Eye took place mostly in Georgia.

Stylists Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) will return for the new season.

Netflix will premiere the third season of Queer Eye, a reimagining of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, in 2019.

News of the pickup came a day after Queer Eye received four Emmy nominations.

