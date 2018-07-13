Queer Eye received four Emmy
nominations on Thursday.
The makeover reality show returned last
year for a reimagined version on Netflix of the original.
The show was nominated in the Structure
Reality Program, Casting for a Reality Program, Cinematography for a
Reality Program and Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition
Reality Program categories.
Other out actors who received Emmy
nominations include Ricky Martin, Sarah Paulson, Lily Tomlin and
Samira Wiley.
(Related: Ricky
Martin, Sarah Paulson, Lily Tomlin, RuPaul's
Drag Race
get Emmy nominations.)
“Congrats to my boys and our whole
team!!” tweeted Bobby Berk, the show's design guy.
Culture guy Karamo Brown tweeted that
he feels “incredible right now” and is “so proud of my
brothers, scout productions @itv @netflix.”
“Insanely grateful and proud of every
associate producer, assistant, executive, production team member,
casting, editors, show runners, and OG Fab Five for making it all
possible,” food and wine guy Antoni Porowski tweeted.
Johnathan Van Ness, Queer Eye's
grooming guy, also received an executive producer nomination for his
work on Funny or Die's Gay of Thrones in the Short Form
Variety Series category. In Gay of Thrones, Van Ness dishes
on the latest episode of HBO's Game of Thrones as he styles
hair.
Van Ness posted a video of himself
surrounded by the Fab Five as they learned about the Emmy
nominations. The video shows Van Ness clearly overcome with emotion.
“The moment I found out about
#gayofthrones,” Van
Ness captioned the video on Instagram, “we all just had found
out about @queereye 4 nominations, all my friends here are so
supportive and excited for my success as much as theirs. Gay of
Thrones was a baby idea @gibblertron [Erin Gibson] and I had that
literally was a pipe dream. This is incredible, so many thanks, so
much love, here is to all our dreams [heart emoji] I love you so
much.”