Queer Eye received four Emmy nominations on Thursday.

The makeover reality show returned last year for a reimagined version on Netflix of the original.

The show was nominated in the Structure Reality Program, Casting for a Reality Program, Cinematography for a Reality Program and Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program categories.

Other out actors who received Emmy nominations include Ricky Martin, Sarah Paulson, Lily Tomlin and Samira Wiley.

“Congrats to my boys and our whole team!!” tweeted Bobby Berk, the show's design guy.

Culture guy Karamo Brown tweeted that he feels “incredible right now” and is “so proud of my brothers, scout productions @itv @netflix.”

“Insanely grateful and proud of every associate producer, assistant, executive, production team member, casting, editors, show runners, and OG Fab Five for making it all possible,” food and wine guy Antoni Porowski tweeted.

Johnathan Van Ness, Queer Eye's grooming guy, also received an executive producer nomination for his work on Funny or Die's Gay of Thrones in the Short Form Variety Series category. In Gay of Thrones, Van Ness dishes on the latest episode of HBO's Game of Thrones as he styles hair.

Van Ness posted a video of himself surrounded by the Fab Five as they learned about the Emmy nominations. The video shows Van Ness clearly overcome with emotion.

“The moment I found out about #gayofthrones,” Van Ness captioned the video on Instagram, “we all just had found out about @queereye 4 nominations, all my friends here are so supportive and excited for my success as much as theirs. Gay of Thrones was a baby idea @gibblertron [Erin Gibson] and I had that literally was a pipe dream. This is incredible, so many thanks, so much love, here is to all our dreams [heart emoji] I love you so much.”