Queer Eye's grooming guy
Jonathan Van Ness opened up about his battle with psychotic
depression in an interview with Time Out.
Van Ness said that he struggled with
the disease after his stepfather passed away from cancer. Psychotic
depression is a major depressive episode that is accompanied by
psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions or disordered
thinking.
“I was 25, and I was watching my
stepdad pass away from cancer,” said Van Ness, 31. “I was in
yoga every day, I was in therapy, and I got on and off medication the
same year.”
“When I got off of them, I quit cold
turkey. It was, like, six months of psychotic depression… If you do
decide to get off, definitely wean yourself off.”
“Maybe don't take advice from this
interview about what you should do with antidepressants,” he
later added, “because I don't know you.”
