Out journalist Thomas Roberts returns to television with a co-anchoring job in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Roberts will co-anchor the 4 P.M., 6 P.M. and 11 P.M. newscasts for CBS affiliate CBS46 and the 9 P.M. newscast for sister station Peachtree TV.

Late last year, Roberts left MSNBC. In 2015, he became the first openly gay anchor of a prime-time newscast on any of the major television networks when he anchored NBC's Nightly News.

The 45-year-old Roberts came out gay in 2006 and married his husband Patrick Abner, a Merck executive, in 2012.

The couple lived in Atlanta from 2001 to 2007.

“We had a great quality of life when we lived here before,” Roberts told the outlet. “That hasn't happened since we left.”

Roberts said that he related to CBS46, which is behind in the ratings.

“I consider myself an underdog,” he said. “I think CBS46 is the same. Throughout my career, it's been nice to prove people wrong.”