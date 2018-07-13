Out journalist Thomas Roberts returns
to television with a co-anchoring job in Atlanta.
According to the Atlanta
Journal-Constitution, Roberts will co-anchor the 4 P.M., 6 P.M.
and 11 P.M. newscasts for CBS affiliate CBS46 and the 9 P.M. newscast
for sister station Peachtree TV.
Late last year, Roberts left MSNBC. In
2015, he became the first openly gay anchor of a prime-time newscast
on any of the major television networks when he anchored NBC's
Nightly News.
The 45-year-old Roberts came out gay in
2006 and married his husband Patrick Abner, a Merck executive, in
2012.
The couple lived in Atlanta from 2001
to 2007.
“We had a great quality of life when
we lived here before,” Roberts
told the outlet. “That hasn't happened since we left.”
Roberts said that he related to CBS46,
which is behind in the ratings.
“I consider myself an underdog,” he
said. “I think CBS46 is the same. Throughout my career, it's been
nice to prove people wrong.”