Social conservative Franklin Graham has criticized comments former President Jimmy Carter made three years ago about Jesus accepting marriage equality.

During a 2015 appearance on HuffPost Live to promote his memoir A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety, Carter said that he believes “Jesus would approve of gay marriage.”

“I think Jesus would encourage any love affair if it was honest and sincere and was not damaging to anyone else and I don't see that gay marriage damages anyone else,” Carter, 93, said.

Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald Trump, responded in a Facebook post.

“I have to respectfully disagree with former President Jimmy Carter on this one,” Graham wrote. “He is absolutely wrong when he said Jesus would approve of gay marriage. Jesus didn’t come to promote sin, He came to save us from sin. The Bible is very clear. God destroyed the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah because of homosexuality. God defines sin in His Word – it’s not up to our opinion, the latest poll, or a popular vote. What is very troubling is that some people may read what President Carter has said and believe it, whether it was this week or from a video 3 years ago that is now recirculating. God loves us and gives us the truth in His Word. He warns us of the serious consequences of sin.”

It should be noted that theologians disagree on why God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah. Many explain that Sodom's sin was not homosexuality but neglect of needy travelers.

