Out actor-singer Jussie Smollett is the latest artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

The 36-year-old Smollett is best known for his portrayal of musician Jamal Lyon on the Fox drama Empire. He's also appeared in The Mighty Ducks and Alien: Covenant. Smollett publicly came out gay during a 2015 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.

“Hey, I'm Jussie Smollett, and I stand with the Human Rights Campaign, because I believe in equality for all. Equality rocks, y'all,” Smollett said in a video released Wednesday.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Hayley Kiyoko, Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.