Out actor-singer Jussie Smollett is the
latest artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality
Rocks campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's
website states.
The 36-year-old Smollett is best known
for his portrayal of musician Jamal Lyon on the Fox drama Empire.
He's also appeared in The Mighty Ducks and Alien:
Covenant. Smollett publicly came out gay during a 2015
appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.
(Related: Empire's
Jussie Smollett tells Ellen DeGeneres he's gay.)
“Hey, I'm Jussie Smollett, and I
stand with the Human Rights Campaign, because I believe in equality
for all. Equality rocks, y'all,” Smollett said in a video released
Wednesday.
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include Hayley Kiyoko, Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A
Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah
Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles,
Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.