Ricky Martin, Sarah Paulson, Lily
Tomlin and Samira Wiley are among the out actors to receive Emmy
Award nods as nominations were announced Thursday.
Samira Wiley received a nomination in
the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category for her
portrayal of best friend Moira in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.
Cherry Jones, who is out, and Kelly Jenrette are also competing in
the same category for their work in The Handmaid's Tale. The
Handmaid's Tale is competing in the best drama series category.
Out actor Tituss Burgess plays an
unemployed Broadway actor in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
His portrayal of Titus Andromedon earned him an Emmy nomination in
the Supporting Actor, Comedy Series category. The Unbreakable
Kimmy Schmidt is competing in the best comedy series category.
Out comedian Kate McKinnon received a
nomination in the Supporting Actress, Comedy Series category for her
work on NBC's Saturday Night Live.
Lily Tomlin received an acting
nomination for her work on Netflix's Grace and Frankie. The
comedy includes Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston playing an older
married couple.
Out comedian Wanda Sykes' guest
appearance on ABC's black-ish earned her a nomination in the
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category. Jane Lynch, who is out,
is also competing in the same category for her work on Amazon's The
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Sarah Paulson received a nomination in
the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her work
on FX's American Horror Story: Cult.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story, another FX property, received multiple
nominations, including an acting nomination for Ricky Martin in the
supporting actor category. The series is produced by out
director-producer Ryan Murphy.
VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race is
nominated in the Reality Competition category. Other nominees in the
category include The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Project
Runway, Top Chef and The Voice.
Megan Mullally and Molly Shannon
received acting nominations for their work on the NBC comedy Will
& Grace, supporting and guest actress categories,
respectively. Will & Grace, which returned to NBC last
year, centers on four friends living in New York City, two of whom
are gay.