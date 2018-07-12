Ricky Martin, Sarah Paulson, Lily Tomlin and Samira Wiley are among the out actors to receive Emmy Award nods as nominations were announced Thursday.

Samira Wiley received a nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category for her portrayal of best friend Moira in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. Cherry Jones, who is out, and Kelly Jenrette are also competing in the same category for their work in The Handmaid's Tale. The Handmaid's Tale is competing in the best drama series category.

Out actor Tituss Burgess plays an unemployed Broadway actor in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. His portrayal of Titus Andromedon earned him an Emmy nomination in the Supporting Actor, Comedy Series category. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is competing in the best comedy series category.

Out comedian Kate McKinnon received a nomination in the Supporting Actress, Comedy Series category for her work on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Lily Tomlin received an acting nomination for her work on Netflix's Grace and Frankie. The comedy includes Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston playing an older married couple.

Out comedian Wanda Sykes' guest appearance on ABC's black-ish earned her a nomination in the Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category. Jane Lynch, who is out, is also competing in the same category for her work on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Sarah Paulson received a nomination in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her work on FX's American Horror Story: Cult.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, another FX property, received multiple nominations, including an acting nomination for Ricky Martin in the supporting actor category. The series is produced by out director-producer Ryan Murphy.

VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race is nominated in the Reality Competition category. Other nominees in the category include The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, Top Chef and The Voice.

Megan Mullally and Molly Shannon received acting nominations for their work on the NBC comedy Will & Grace, supporting and guest actress categories, respectively. Will & Grace, which returned to NBC last year, centers on four friends living in New York City, two of whom are gay.