Variety is reporting that
RuPaul, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, is filming a pilot
for a daytime talk show for Telepictures.
“The show, which is targeted for a
fall 2019 launch and will be filmed in front of a live audience, will
feature the host bringing his unique, positive and aspirational point
of view to the format, interviewing celebrities, giving beauty and
glam tips, playing games, and dishing on pop culture,” the
outlet reported.
Telepictures also produces Ellen
DeGeneres' hit daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
RuPaul is also exploring other
projects, including a
comedy series for Netflix titled AJ
and the Queen and an
animated comedy for WOW Presents titled Drag
Tots. J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions is also developing
a series for Hulu based on RuPaul's life.
RuPaul recently received a
star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
