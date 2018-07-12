Variety is reporting that RuPaul, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, is filming a pilot for a daytime talk show for Telepictures.

“The show, which is targeted for a fall 2019 launch and will be filmed in front of a live audience, will feature the host bringing his unique, positive and aspirational point of view to the format, interviewing celebrities, giving beauty and glam tips, playing games, and dishing on pop culture,” the outlet reported.

Telepictures also produces Ellen DeGeneres' hit daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

RuPaul is also exploring other projects, including a comedy series for Netflix titled AJ and the Queen and an animated comedy for WOW Presents titled Drag Tots. J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions is also developing a series for Hulu based on RuPaul's life.

RuPaul recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

