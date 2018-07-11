A day after President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), said that he's confident Kavanaugh would vote to overturn Obergefell, the 2015 case in which the high court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Trump on Monday announced he had nominated Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement from the bench last month.

LGBT and civil rights groups have condemned Trump's pick. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said that in nominating Kavanaugh, Trump had “followed through on his threat to nominate a justice who would undermine LGBTQ equality.”

While Trump has said that he did not ask any of his Supreme Court candidates how they would vote on any issues, conservative groups opposed to abortion and LGBT rights vetted Kavanaugh and are supporting his nomination.

Brown told supporters that NOM – the nation's largest organization opposed to marriage equality – would be lobbying for Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

“If as a Supreme Court justice, Kavanaugh rules as he says judges should rule ('Don’t make up new constitutional rights that are not in the text of the Constitution') then I am confident that he will join an opinion to overturn gay ‘marriage’ and restore traditional marriage to our nation’s laws,” Brown said. “Obviously, there is no provision in the text of the Constitution that requires gay ‘marriage.’ Such a philosophy also suggests that he would be inclined to overturn Roe v Wade since there is no right to abortion in the Constitution either.”

Brown said that NOM's efforts would include targeting Democrats from red states.

“We need to conduct more outreach in critical states represented by Republicans who might waver, and by Democrats in states carried by President Trump. We’ll be targeting half a dozen states for additional organizing work, and we need financial support to do so,” Brown said.

Brown has previously stated that an additional conservative on the high court would lead to reversing Obergefell.

