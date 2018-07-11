The big screen adaptation of Emily
Danforth's acclaimed and controversial coming-of-age novel The
Miseducation of Cameron Post
opens in New York on August 3 and Los Angeles on August 10.
Producers on
Tuesday released the film's first trailer.
Miseducation
premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the
festival's grand jury prize.
Chloë
Grace Moretz, the 21-year-old best known for playing Hit-Girl in the
Kick-Ass movie
franchise, plays the titular role.
Set in
1993, The Miseducation of Cameron Post
follows Cameron, a 12-year-old girl who is sent to live with her
conservative aunt in Montana after her parents die in a car crash.
The aunt sends Cameron to a gay conversion camp after she is caught
in an intimate moment with another female teen.
Danforth has said that her novel was
inspired by Zach Stark's story. After coming out to his parents at
age 16, Zach was sent to a de-gaying camp run by Love In Action.
Rounding out the
cast are Sasha Lane, John Gallagher, Jr., Forrest Goodluck and
Jennifer Ehle.