The big screen adaptation of Emily Danforth's acclaimed and controversial coming-of-age novel The Miseducation of Cameron Post opens in New York on August 3 and Los Angeles on August 10.

Producers on Tuesday released the film's first trailer.

Miseducation premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the festival's grand jury prize.

Chloë Grace Moretz, the 21-year-old best known for playing Hit-Girl in the Kick-Ass movie franchise, plays the titular role.

Set in 1993, The Miseducation of Cameron Post follows Cameron, a 12-year-old girl who is sent to live with her conservative aunt in Montana after her parents die in a car crash. The aunt sends Cameron to a gay conversion camp after she is caught in an intimate moment with another female teen.

Danforth has said that her novel was inspired by Zach Stark's story. After coming out to his parents at age 16, Zach was sent to a de-gaying camp run by Love In Action.

Rounding out the cast are Sasha Lane, John Gallagher, Jr., Forrest Goodluck and Jennifer Ehle.