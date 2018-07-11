India's Supreme Court on Tuesday began review of its decision upholding a law that criminalizes gay sex with up to ten years in prison.

In 2009 – just days after gay activists staged Gay Pride parades in several cities for the first time – the Delhi High Court of India declared sex between two consenting members of the same sex legal.

The verdict overturned a law that banned gay sex in India, a holdover from British colonial rule, known as Section 377 of India's penal code.

In 2013, the Supreme Court threw out the lower court's ruling, saying that only lawmakers could change the law.

“In view of the above discussion, we hold that Section 377 IPC does not suffer from the vice of unconstitutionality and the declaration made by the Division Bench of the High court is legally unsustainable,” the court said in its 2013 ruling.

The ruling was highly criticized, leading to the court's 2016 decision to review its verdict.

The court is hearing six petitions challenging its previous ruling. According to CNN, the hearings are expected to last two weeks.