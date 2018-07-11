When asked about his dream makeover, Queer Eye's fashion guy named President Donald Trump.

The 35-year-old France was born in England to Pakistani parents. He currently lives in Salt Lake City with his husband Rob France, a self-described Mormon cowboy.

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, France explained why Trump would be his choice for a celebrity makeover.

“I don't want to give him a physical makeover,” France said. “I want to give him an emotional makeover.”

“Instead of spending a week with one of our heroes, I want to spend a week with him,” he said, referring to Queer Eye subjects. “And by the end of that week, I want him to tell me that I shouldn't have the same rights as everybody else in our country.”

He added that David and Victoria Beckham were his style icons.

The second season of Queer Eye is streaming now on Netflix.

