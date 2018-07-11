When asked about his dream makeover,
Queer Eye's fashion guy named President Donald Trump.
The 35-year-old France was born in
England to Pakistani parents. He currently lives in Salt Lake City
with his husband Rob France, a self-described Mormon cowboy.
Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude,
France explained why Trump would be his choice for a celebrity
makeover.
“I don't want to give him a physical
makeover,” France said. “I want to give him an emotional
makeover.”
“Instead of spending a week with one
of our heroes, I want to spend a week with him,” he
said, referring to Queer Eye subjects. “And by the end
of that week, I want him to tell me that I shouldn't have the same
rights as everybody else in our country.”
He added that David and Victoria
Beckham were his style icons.
The second season of Queer Eye
is streaming now on Netflix.
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Fab Five cover Attitude
magazine.)