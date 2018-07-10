LGBT and civil rights groups have condemned President Donald Trump's pick to the Supreme Court.

Trump on Monday announced he had nominated Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement from the bench last month.

“In keeping with President Reagan’s legacy, I do not ask about a nominee’s personal opinions,” Trump said in announcing his pick. “What matters is not a judge’s political views but whether they can set aside those views to do what the law and the Constitution require. I am pleased to say that I have found, without doubt, such a person. Tonight, it is my honor and privilege to announce that I will nominate Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.”

Kavanaugh, 53, was joined by his wife, two daughter and parents at the White House announcement. He has served on the federal bench for 12 years. As a Republican lawyer, he helped investigate President Bill Clinton under independent counsel Kenneth W. Starr.

Equality California Executive Director Rick Zbur called Kavanaugh a “dangerously radical opponent of LGBTQ equality, reproductive rights, affordable healthcare and fair elections.”

David Cole, legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), called on Senators to ask Kavanaugh “whether he agrees that constitutional law evolves with the times, as it did in recognizing that segregation is unconstitutional, that sex discrimination violates the Equal Protection Clause, and that marriage equality is constitutionally guaranteed.”

GLAAD noted in a statement that conservative groups opposed to LGBT rights such as the Federalist Society, Family Resource Council (FRC) and the Heritage Foundation have supported or promoted Kavanaugh's career as a judge.

“If confirmed, Brett Kavanaugh will have the chance to codify President Trump and Vice President Pence’s dangerous anti-LGBTQ record and the agenda of anti-LGBTQ groups into law for decades to come,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. “Like Neil Gorsuch before him, Kavanaugh is an ideologically driven pick designed to create an activist Supreme Court that will undermine rights and protections for women, LGBTQ people, immigrants, and all vulnerable people. Americans do not want or need 40 more years of Trump’s values.”