In a recently released episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres talks about her groundbreaking coming out.

In 1997, DeGeneres came out gay on the cover of Time magazine, and so did the character she played on her ABC sitcom Ellen, becoming the first openly lesbian character on network television. ABC canceled Ellen the following year. CBS canceled DeGeneres' The Ellen Show after airing only 8 episodes of the sitcom.

“When I lost my sitcom, I didn't work for three years solid until I got the talk show,” DeGeneres told Seinfeld, referring to her hit daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I was bitter and sad and angry. How did this change everything, just by me being honest and saying I'm gay? Why is this such a shock to people? Why is it such a big deal?” she rhetorically asked.

DeGeneres married actress Portia de Rossi in 2008 in California.