An Indiana church with an anti-LGBT message has been evicted from its building.

According to ABC affiliate WPTA21, Remnant Fellowship Church in Auburn has been forced out of its building.

The news comes roughly two weeks after the church posted a sign which read, “LGBTQ is a hate crime against God. Repent.”

Robert Sturges, an elder at the church, previously defended the sign's message.

"We're trying to reach a certain group of people,” Sturges told WANE. "They're being told in our culture that homosexuality, transvestites, lesbianism, and sexual immorality is ok. But the Bible clearly says that those who practice these things will not inherit the Kingdom of God. In fact, it warns them that the wrath of God will abide upon them. And in the judgment, they will be lost and they will be sent to hell forever. We believe that. That's our faith."

“[W]e want to warn them that they are headed toward a cliff and if they keep going that way, they'll be destroyed. And that is what the sign is about.” he added.

The church member who confirmed the news of the eviction to WPTA21 would not say whether the church plans to relocate.