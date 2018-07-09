An Indiana church with an anti-LGBT
message has been evicted from its building.
According to ABC
affiliate WPTA21, Remnant Fellowship Church in Auburn has been
forced out of its building.
The news comes roughly two weeks after
the church posted a sign which read, “LGBTQ is a hate crime against
God. Repent.”
Robert Sturges, an elder at the church,
previously defended the sign's message.
"We're trying to reach a certain
group of people,” Sturges
told WANE. "They're being told in our culture that
homosexuality, transvestites, lesbianism, and sexual immorality is
ok. But the Bible clearly says that those who practice these things
will not inherit the Kingdom of God. In fact, it warns them that the
wrath of God will abide upon them. And in the judgment, they will be
lost and they will be sent to hell forever. We believe that. That's
our faith."
“[W]e want to warn them that they are
headed toward a cliff and if they keep going that way, they'll be
destroyed. And that is what the sign is about.” he added.
The church member who confirmed the
news of the eviction to WPTA21 would not say whether the church plans
to relocate.