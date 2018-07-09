In an interview with them,
Skyler Jay, Queer Eye's first transgender subject, talked
about his experience on the reality show.
Skyler, who was featured in the show's
second season fifth episode, “Sky's the Limit,” said he's mostly
been recovering from surgeries in the year since the show's filming.
“It’s been almost a year since we
did the original filming for the show and when I had my initial
surgery, which was aired in the episode,” Skyler said. “I’ve
had some procedures since then as well. So really, between filming
and the show airing, my life has been focused on paying for those
additional surgery costs and recovering. I just got off my medical
restrictions yesterday, so a good portion of my year has been spent
healing.”
“Knowing what you did about the
target audience, was the 'Trans 101' approach with the Fab 5 and the
show on purpose?” them asked.
“I would say yes, but I went Trans
101 – and then went into extra-advanced trans education with the
guys and the cast and crew,” Skyler answered. “I think it’s
just how editing made it come out. That conversation Tan and I had
was about two hours on the couch. We talked about pronouns, we talked
about the different transitions that trans men and trans women can go
through, we talked about non-binary and genderqueer individuals, and
people of color in my community who are trans and nonbinary and the
additional difficulties they face. We also talked about Russia and
Jamaica and how trans people that live in those countries have
refugee programs directed to them, because they could get murdered
and dragged in the streets. We got really, really deep.”
“There’s a distinct cut in that
conversation with Tan and I where he’s very composed – he’s
really composed all the time – and then after I laid some really
deep knowledge on him, he was crying. He did come from a very
sheltered upbringing and his getting into the queer community
basically started with this show. So I don’t blame him for his lack
of knowledge. Instead, I very much thank him for his willingness to
seek out that knowledge through me, from someone who is willing to
teach.”
“My goal was to make him so motivated
that he would go forward and be a megaphone to help our community.
That’s what we need – not just trans folks standing up, we need
other people to have some bit of knowledge on even a basic level of
what kind of issues we face. I wish the show could be two hours. But
I’m really proud of the outreach they’re already doing with trans
youth. I hope that they can carry it forward and continue to help out
other trans individuals in the future,” he
added.
France
has previously said that he's most proud of the episode.