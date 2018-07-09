Actor Guy Pearce has released a
statement in which he said that he regrets comments he made about
Kevin Spacey being “handsy” during filming of L.A.
Confidential.
Appearing on the Australian TV news
program Interview, Pearce was asked about working with Spacey
on the 1997 film.
“Tough one to talk about at the
moment,” Pearce replied. “Amazing actor. Incredible actor.
Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He's a handsy guy.
Thankfully, I was 29, and not 14.”
In a statement released to the Sydney
Morning Herald, Pearce said that he regretted going public with
the claim.
“I very much understand that it's too
sensitive a topic to be brushed off,” Pearce
said. “I addressed and handled the situation when it took
place, hence my regret at making it public now.”
Pearce clarified his remarks in
comments to Fairfax Media, saying that “while he was not sexually
assaulted, he was made to feel uncomfortable.”
Pearce's comment that he was “not 14”
is a reference to actor Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery),
who last year claimed that Spacey assaulted him when he was 14 and
Spacey 26. In response to Rapp's allegations, Spacey acknowledged
for the first time publicly that he's gay.
Following the allegations, Netflix
fired Spacey from its hit political drama House of Cards.
(Related: Kevin
Spacey faces 3 new allegations of sexual misconduct.)