Actor Guy Pearce has released a statement in which he said that he regrets comments he made about Kevin Spacey being “handsy” during filming of L.A. Confidential.

Appearing on the Australian TV news program Interview, Pearce was asked about working with Spacey on the 1997 film.

“Tough one to talk about at the moment,” Pearce replied. “Amazing actor. Incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He's a handsy guy. Thankfully, I was 29, and not 14.”

In a statement released to the Sydney Morning Herald, Pearce said that he regretted going public with the claim.

“I very much understand that it's too sensitive a topic to be brushed off,” Pearce said. “I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now.”

Pearce clarified his remarks in comments to Fairfax Media, saying that “while he was not sexually assaulted, he was made to feel uncomfortable.”

Pearce's comment that he was “not 14” is a reference to actor Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), who last year claimed that Spacey assaulted him when he was 14 and Spacey 26. In response to Rapp's allegations, Spacey acknowledged for the first time publicly that he's gay.

Following the allegations, Netflix fired Spacey from its hit political drama House of Cards.

(Related: Kevin Spacey faces 3 new allegations of sexual misconduct.)