In a Porter Edit cover story, out actress Jodie Foster says she didn't want her children to know she was famous.

Foster vaguely came out in 2013, thanking her former girlfriend of 20 years, Cydney Bernard, while accepting a lifetime achievement award. Foster had two sons while partnered with Bernard. Roughly a year after referring to Bernard as her “ex-partner in love,” she married photographer Alexandra Hedison.

(Related: Jodie Foster inspires vague coming outs, The Onion reports.)

Foster told Porter Edit that she didn't want her children to know she was a celebrity.

“I didn't want them to know about my celebrity at all,” Foster, 55, said. “I remember when my son was about four, he thought I was a construction worker.”

On celebrating Pride, Foster said: “Every day is gay pride day for me.”