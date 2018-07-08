In a Porter Edit cover story,
out actress Jodie Foster says she didn't want her children to know
she was famous.
Foster vaguely came out in 2013,
thanking her former girlfriend of 20 years, Cydney Bernard, while
accepting a lifetime achievement award. Foster had two sons while
partnered with Bernard. Roughly a year after referring to Bernard as
her “ex-partner in love,” she married photographer Alexandra
Hedison.
(Related: Jodie
Foster inspires vague coming outs, The
Onion
reports.)
Foster told Porter Edit that she
didn't want her children to know she was a celebrity.
“I didn't want them to know about my
celebrity at all,” Foster,
55, said. “I remember when my son was about four, he thought I
was a construction worker.”
On celebrating Pride, Foster said:
“Every day is gay pride day for me.”