Out singer-songwriter Olly Alexander
celebrated London Pride by sharing what Pride means to him.
The 27-year-old Alexander is the lead
singer of the synthpop band Years & Years. Its latest studio
album, Palo Santo, was released late last month.
“Wish I could be with my London
gaybies today for Pride,” Alexander tweeted.
“Hydrate, wear sunscreen, be safe,
have fun and remember that Pride began as a protest. We have a long
way to go to end homo/bi/transphobia and that we gotta lift each
other up every day not just at Pride.”
“Also – want to reaffirm my support
for trans people. Trans women are women! Trans men are men! Also –
non binary people are great! If somebody tells you they use they/them
pronouns – use them! It’s not that hard – I promise your effort
will be appreciated!”
“Finally we are an iNtERsEcTIonAL
community… if we ever want true equality as queer people, we have
to dismantle racism, sexism, classism, ableism & more. Let’s be
respectful and listen to each other. We have much to learn, love
you,” he added in a separate tweet.
