Maine Governor Paul LePage, a
Republican, on Friday vetoed a bill that sought to ban therapies that
attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.
LePage said that the legislation was
unnecessary and that he had “grave” concerns that the bill could
be interpreted “as a threat to an individual's religious liberty.”
“No evidence has been presented
during the many public meetings on this subject that indicates that
conversion therapy is being used by anyone, including licensed
professionals, in the State of Maine,” LePage wrote in vetoing the
bill.
“Parents have the right to seek
counsel and treatment for their children from professionals who do
not oppose the parents' own religious beliefs. At no time should
such treatment take the form of mental or physical abuse and such
treatment should always be subject to the statutory requirements of
the standard of care for that profession,” he
added.
The Maine legislature approved the bill
late last month. LePage is the first U.S. governor to veto such a
bill.
Similar legislation has been enacted in
New Hampshire, Hawaii, Maryland, Washington, Connecticut, California,
Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode
Island, New Mexico and the District of Columbia. Lawmakers in
Delaware have approved a similar bill.
