Singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko is the
latest artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality
Rocks campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's
website states.
The 27-year-old Kiyoko came out with
her 2015 track “Girls Like Girls.”
“Hey, it's Hayley Kiyoko, and I
support the Human Rights Campaign, because everyone deserves the
opportunity to be themselves. And equality rocks,” Kiyoko said in
a video released Friday.
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A Great Big
World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs,
Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan
and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.