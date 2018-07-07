Singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko is the latest artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

The 27-year-old Kiyoko came out with her 2015 track “Girls Like Girls.”

“Hey, it's Hayley Kiyoko, and I support the Human Rights Campaign, because everyone deserves the opportunity to be themselves. And equality rocks,” Kiyoko said in a video released Friday.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.