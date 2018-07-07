Brendon Urie, the frontman for Panic! At the Disco, came out as pansexual in a new interview.

Speaking with Paper magazine, Urie, 31, said that he's “definitely” attracted to men.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her, but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care,” Urie said.

“If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to,” he added.

Urie married wife Sarah in 2013.

In a 2013 interview with Michigan LGBT weekly PrideSource, Urie said that he classifies himself as straight but added that in the past he's “experimented in other realms of homosexuality and bisexuality.”

(Related: Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie pledges $1 million to LGBT group GLSEN.)