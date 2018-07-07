Queer Eye's food and wine guy Antoni Porowski has offered food recommendations for dating – and breaking up.

Netflix's Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, returned for its sophomore season on June 15 with Porowski, Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

The 34-year-old Porowski told The Cut that serving eggplant to your date says “we are exclusive.”

“Eggplants are finicky, complicated, and often misunderstood,” he said. “If you know how to treat one well, then it shows that you have know-how and dedication.”

Porowski recommended grilling eggplant with lemon, pomegranate seeds and “maybe some toasted pepitas – I'd sauté them in a bit of chili powder.”

For a summer fling, Porowski recommended serving a dessert.

“A summer fling is good,” he said, offering a grilled pineapple in rum caramel sauce recipe. “It's all about quality over quantity and actually enjoying the person you're with, kind of like a Lana Del Ray song. This is a dessert; it's sweet. Desserts are tricky in the summer because I always try to keep it light.”

What about a breakup? Porowski advised putting your date in a food coma.

“Breakups are sad; breakups are difficult. I don’t want to make a bad dish – the person is already heartbroken. No one deserves to eat bad food. Maybe something a little comforting that makes them feel good, or puts them in a food coma so they can sleep off the heartache of the breakup? I would make a cheese dip. A cheese dip is good – it’s for when you’re like, 'you know what, I’ve had a long day. I’m just gonna eat a big bowl of cheese and I’m not gonna care about it.' A nice little queso fresco type dip.”

Porowski recommended pairing a classic margarita with the queso dip.

