Queer Eye's food and wine guy
Antoni Porowski has offered food recommendations for dating – and
breaking up.
Netflix's
Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,
returned for its sophomore season on June 15 with Porowski, Bobby
Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness
(Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).
The 34-year-old Porowski told The
Cut that serving eggplant to your date says “we are exclusive.”
“Eggplants are finicky, complicated,
and often misunderstood,” he
said. “If you know how to treat one well, then it shows that
you have know-how and dedication.”
Porowski recommended grilling eggplant
with lemon, pomegranate seeds and “maybe some toasted pepitas –
I'd sauté them in a bit
of chili powder.”
For a summer fling, Porowski
recommended serving a dessert.
“A summer fling is good,” he said,
offering a grilled pineapple in rum caramel sauce recipe. “It's
all about quality over quantity and actually enjoying the person
you're with, kind of like a Lana Del Ray song. This is a dessert;
it's sweet. Desserts are tricky in the summer because I always try
to keep it light.”
What about a breakup? Porowski advised
putting your date in a food coma.
“Breakups are sad; breakups are
difficult. I don’t want to make a bad dish – the person is
already heartbroken. No one deserves to eat bad food. Maybe something
a little comforting that makes them feel good, or puts them in a food
coma so they can sleep off the heartache of the breakup? I would make
a cheese dip. A cheese dip is good – it’s for when you’re like,
'you know what, I’ve had a long day. I’m just gonna eat a big
bowl of cheese and I’m not gonna care about it.' A nice little
queso fresco type dip.”
Porowski recommended pairing a classic
margarita with the queso dip.
