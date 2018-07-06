In taking the field for the first time since coming out gay, Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin received a standing ovation.

Martin came out Friday ahead of Minnesota United's annual Pride Night.

Martin announced his sexual orientation for the first time publicly on Twitter, making him the only active openly gay male athlete in a major sports league in the United States. The 23-year-old Martin attached his coming out statement to a photo of himself draped in a rainbow flag.

Jeff Reuter, soccer reporter and analyst at The Athletic, tweeted that Martin also received support from his teammates and coaches, who gave him high-fives and hugs after the team's win over Toronto.

“After the final whistle, every #MNUFC player and coach drifted towards Martin for high-fives and hugs,” Reuter tweeted. “Great to see the team supporting the midfielder.”

Martin is the second Major League Soccer (MLS) player to come out. Robbie Rogers came out in 2013 to much fanfare. Rogers, who is raising a son with husband Greg Berlanti, retired last year from professional soccer.