In taking the field for the first time
since coming out gay, Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin
received a standing ovation.
Martin came out Friday ahead of
Minnesota United's annual Pride Night.
Martin
announced his sexual orientation for the first time publicly on
Twitter, making him the only active openly gay male athlete in a
major sports league in the United States. The 23-year-old Martin
attached his coming out statement to a photo of himself draped in a
rainbow flag.
Jeff Reuter, soccer reporter and
analyst at The Athletic, tweeted that Martin also received
support from his teammates and coaches, who gave him high-fives and
hugs after the team's win over Toronto.
“After the final whistle, every
#MNUFC player and coach drifted towards Martin for high-fives and
hugs,” Reuter
tweeted. “Great to see the team supporting the midfielder.”
Martin is the second Major League
Soccer (MLS) player to come out. Robbie Rogers came out in 2013 to
much fanfare. Rogers, who
is raising a son with husband Greg Berlanti, retired last year
from professional soccer.