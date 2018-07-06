Kevin Spacey is facing three new
allegations of sexual misconduct.
London police are investigating the new
allegations, adding to the three investigations Scotland Yard has
already confirmed, Variety
reported. Spacey's roughly ten-year run as the artistic director
of the Old Vic theater in London ended in 2015.
One of the claims goes as far back as
1996. The other two alleged incidents occurred in 2008 and 2013.
The Los Angeles County District
Attorney's Office said in April that it was reviewing a sexual
assault case against Spacey dating back to 1992.
The first man to publicly allege sexual
misconduct against Spacey was out actor Anthony Rapp (Star Trek:
Discovery), who in October accused Spacey of sexual assault when
the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. In
responding to the claims, Spacey acknowledged for the first time
publicly that he was gay. Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had
previously discussed the incident), at least 14 men have revealed
their “me too” stories.
Netflix responded to the news by firing
Spacey from House of Cards. The upcoming final season of the
hit show will not include Spacey.