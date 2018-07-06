Kevin Spacey is facing three new allegations of sexual misconduct.

London police are investigating the new allegations, adding to the three investigations Scotland Yard has already confirmed, Variety reported. Spacey's roughly ten-year run as the artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London ended in 2015.

One of the claims goes as far back as 1996. The other two alleged incidents occurred in 2008 and 2013.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in April that it was reviewing a sexual assault case against Spacey dating back to 1992.

The first man to publicly allege sexual misconduct against Spacey was out actor Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), who in October accused Spacey of sexual assault when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. In responding to the claims, Spacey acknowledged for the first time publicly that he was gay. Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had previously discussed the incident), at least 14 men have revealed their “me too” stories.

Netflix responded to the news by firing Spacey from House of Cards. The upcoming final season of the hit show will not include Spacey.